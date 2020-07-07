CLOSE
Celebrate Blackout Day July 7th By Buying Black!

Urban One joins in solidarity with African American business owners and the black community for Black Out Day on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Urban One is a certified minority controlled and operated African American business, founded by an African American woman.

We are acutely aware of the trillion-dollar impact of our community’s spending power and the importance of supporting and promoting black-owned businesses within our local communities.

African American families and businesses have endured the widening health and wealth disparities gap caused by systemic inequities.  They have also been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Urban One, through all of its platforms, is committed to supporting black businesses, championing black causes and remaining “unapologetically” in service to the African American community.

Close