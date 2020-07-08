CLOSE
Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Is Going Down August 5th

Rumor has it, Samsung will be unveiling the new Galaxy Note 20, and based on the flyer for the unpacked event, it will, in fact, be copper like the leaked images of Samsung's newest flagship device revealed.

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Samsung’s long-rumored next Galaxy Unpacked event finally has a date, and boy, we are excited to see what the Korean tech giant has up its sleeve.

Mark your calendars, August 5th, 10 a.m. ET, we will see what the newest devices coming to the Galaxy ecosystem. Like every other event now, the entire event will be live-streamed. Rumor has it, Samsung will be unveiling the new Galaxy Note 20, and based on the flyer for the unpacked event, it will, in fact, be copper like the leaked images of Samsung’s newest flagship device revealed.

We also expect to see the Note 20 Ultra, a new Galaxy Fold device, and hopefully the Galaxy Smart Watch 3. We won’t be shocked if Samsung totally surprises us by announcing other devices as well. This upcoming all-digital Galaxy Unpacked follows the last event that took place in San Francisco back in February, which now seems like ages ago thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the world was introduced to the eye-catching Galaxy Z Flip phone, which sold very well and the new family of Galaxy S20 smartphones and the Galaxy Buds+, which are currently our favorite truly wireless buds out right now. You can check out our review on them by going here.

Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more details leading up to big event August 5th and make sure you follow our resident tech guy Beanz on Twitter for live commentary during Samsung’s Unpacked live stream.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Is Going Down August 5th  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

