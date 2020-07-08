CLOSE
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can Book Straight From Their Website

Mayvenn continues to give Black beauticians a platform to serve their clients. Here's their latest update.

Mayvenn Hair

Source: Mayvenn / Via Mayvenn Hair

Mayvenn is expanding their services in a way that will welcome more customers. For the first time ever, patrons can book hair services straight from the website. Now, customers have even more access to a network of certified stylists for hair services.

The most appealing part of their new salon services is the expansion to natural hair. Their nationwide network of certified hairdressers are ready to do braid downs, silk presses, weave maintenance and  wig install services. They just changed the game! This shift allows people like me to visit a Mayvenn salon for more than just a service that requires a weave installation.

The process to booking a service is easy. Once you’re on the website, select the stylist of your choice and the service you wish to get done. Mayvenn’s Concierge Team will set up an appointment and processes vouchers that pay stylists, so no money is exchanged during your appointment. The services are available nationwide and Mayvenn has also partnered with QuadPay to give the option to pay for orders over time in 4 interest-free payments.

Speaking of payments, the services are extremely affordable. A braid down includes shampooing, conditioning, and cornrow braids for $35. Something more complex like a wig install costs $150 and can be used as an add-on service to customize the style. A silk press includes shampooing, deep conditioning, and a trim for just $60. Not only is the price point affordable, each service is performed by a certified stylist. Sounds like a win!

Performing salon services that aren’t centered around purchasing hair is a genius idea. I hope Mayvenn plans to add more options to their list. I’m thinking high ponytails, twist-outs, braids, and coloring should be the next step.

Mayvenn is a black-owned hair company that has been in the game since 2013. They’ve established themselves as the number 1 retailer for black hair. Talibah Stewart has been a stylist with the brand for about 5 years. During the COVID-19 epidemic she received a text from Mayvenn saying they wouldn’t survive as a business without her hard work. A couple of weeks later the company gifted her with $500 as part of their COVID relief fund.

This is a classic example of why circulating the Black dollar is important. I will gladly book Mayvenn salon services so that they can continue to pour into their business and stylists.

Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can Book Straight From Their Website  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

