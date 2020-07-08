CLOSE
Mayor Ginther Announced $500k Home Repair Assistance for Linden!

Here’s some great news for the residents of the Linden area. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Columbus City Council joined community partners Monday (July 5th) to announce $500,000 to assist the Linden community with exterior home repairs as part of The 614 for Linden collaborative. The partnership advances the One Linden Community plan to re-imagine the neighborhood.

The City of Columbus released a statement with Mayor Ginther stating, “I am excited to be investing these funds in Linden where residents will be able to see real, lasting improvements to their homes. Collaboration is the key making change happen, and I am grateful to all of our partners in this important work.”

Healthy Homes, the affordable housing arm of the Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families initiative out of Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Community Development for All People, will be the nonprofit collaborative partner to help oversee the exterior home repair program.

Exterior home repair assistance will be available to Linden residents whose families earn up to 65% Area Median Income or $54,925 for a family of four. Eligible repairs include windows, siding and roof repair. Residents looking to learn more about the program they can call 614-355-3639. Healthy Homes will begin taking applications on a rolling basis after the legislation is passed.

 

 

