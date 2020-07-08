CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence & Open Carry Laws [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms discusses how COVID-19 has affected her family and how she’s dealing with testing positive.  Three people in her home have tested positive for the virus and she talks about the symptoms and how it’s affected them.

Along with coronavirus, the mayor touches on how gun violence has impacted the country.  She speaks about experiencing gun violence, gun laws, and the trauma that follows.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence & Open Carry Laws [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close