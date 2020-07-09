CLOSE
Cedar Point Kicks Off 150th Anniversary Season Today!

 

America’s favorite amusement park found right here in Ohio has officially opened the doors for the 2020 season! Cedar Point, located in Sandusky, Ohio is open for business!

Due to the state of the coronavirus pandemic, there are some changes swirling around the park to ensure fun and safety for everyone. This year is special because the legendary park is celebrating its 150th anniversary!

July 9th is the official open date with access to the park for Season Passholders who made reservations before visiting the park. The iconic roller coasters are up and running but visitors will notice the new COVID-19 guidelines being practiced throughout the park.

There are signs posted every where reminding people to social distance, all visitors 2-years-old and up are required to wear a face mask, and markers are placed to keep space between riders while waiting for their turn.

“We’re excited to open for the season,” said Cedar Point Director of Communications Tony Clark. “We’ve had a little bit of a delay, but that’s ok. We’re gonna have fun again, but we’re going to do it safely.”

Upon entering the park, before you are granted admission, you are required to have your temperature taken and you must where your mask at all times. The only exception to wearing your mask is being in the designated relaxation zone.

“All of our associates have gone through training with COVID-19. They know the precautions. They know the symptoms. They know what to do and what not to do, but we also need our guests to play along, too,” Clark emphasized.

“Because the pandemic is a direct threat to health and safety of our community, everyone needs to wear a mask, 2 and older…with no exceptions,” added Clark.

Vistiors can also look forward to finding hand sanitizing stations all around the park, contactless pay options, as well as, more spread out seating on rides.

Before you plan to visit Cedar Point, you will need to make the reservation online first. Cedar Point recommends you download the app to do that, or you can also make reservations here.

 

