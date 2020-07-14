CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

What Songs Would You Add To The “Entanglement” Playlist? [Listen]

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The most anticipated Red Table Talk featuring Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has been released and for the most part, all the questions surrounding their relationship have been answered. Pinkett-Smith told the world that she got into an “entanglement” (relationship) with singer August Alsina while separated from Will and she just “wanted to feel good. One of the definitions of entanglement read “a complicated or compromising relationship or situation” and it seems to be the word to best describe the interconnection with the two.

Now while we will never get the full story of what happened between Jada, Will and August (nor is it our business, to be honest) we couldn’t help but think of some of the most perfect songs to describe entanglements, situationships or any relationship that might lead one of the involved partners wanting more. Check out our playlist below and feel free to add some songs to best describe your “entanglement.”

 

RELATED: August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His Blessing” Of Alleged Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jada Denies It

RELATED: Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To The Red Table

August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

2 photos Launch gallery

August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

Continue reading August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

What Songs Would You Add To The “Entanglement” Playlist? [Listen]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close