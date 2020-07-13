CLOSE
Washington Officially Announce The Retirement of The Redskins Name & Logo

Redskins Vs. Giants 12/22/19

Source: All-Pro Reels / All-Pro Reels

It is now official. The Washington Football Team announced today that the team will “retire” the Redskins name and logo. In a statement released on Monday morning, the team said that owner Dan Synder and head coach Ron Rivera are working to “develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.

Washinton announced in early July that they would undergo a “thorough review” of a name change after pressure from sponsors. The former name dates back to 1933 when the team’s founder, George Preston Marshall changed the name from the Boston Braves to the Redskins. Marshall’s statue has been removed from in front of RFK Stadium.

The team hasn’t officially made a decision on a new nickname but it is rumored to be “imminent.” The team did announce that they will keep the burgundy and gold colors.

Source: Washington Football Team Website

RELATED: Scott Linn Talks About The Washington Football Team’s Imminent Name Change [Listen]

RELATED: The Morning Blitz With Al Galdi” “How Will The Washington Name Change Effect You?” [Listen]

Washington Officially Announce The Retirement of The Redskins Name & Logo  was originally published on theteam980.com

