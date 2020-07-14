CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Central Park Karen Case Still Going Forward Despite Birdwatcher’s Refusal To Cooperate

“If the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”-Christian Cooper

Amy Cooper

Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter

Amy Cooper may have thought that she was instilling fear when she filed a false call against Black birdwatcher, Christian Cooper, but instead turned her own life upside leading to a felony charge.

According to published reports, despite the unwillingness of the victim Cooper to cooperate, the New York District Attorney’s office has reportedly decided to move forward with the prosecution of Amy Cooper for the May 25th filing of a false police report on Mr. Cooper, claiming he was “threatening her life.”

Although Mr. Cooper highlighted the incident by sharing the incident to social media causing outrage that resulted in Ms. Cooper losing her job, and her dog temporarily after the video went viral.

“She’s already paid a steep price,” Mr. Cooper said responding to the backlash of the moment that went viral. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

On Monday (Jul 13), the Manhattan district attorney announced plans to prosecute Ms. Cooper (no relation), on the charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

Despite the huge win for the culture, the victim Mr. Cooper states that while he supports the District Attorney’s decision to prosecute Ms. Cooper, in an interview with The New York Times, Mr. Cooper states he wants no part of the process.

“So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me,” Mr. Cooper said.

Although Mr. Cooper has decided not to be involved, the “Central Park Karen” has been issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled for arraignment October 14. If convicted, she faces a max sentence of 1 year in jail.

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

Central Park Karen Case Still Going Forward Despite Birdwatcher’s Refusal To Cooperate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close