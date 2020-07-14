CLOSE
King Arts Complex Looking For Artist to Paint Mural

The King Art's Complex is Offering an Artist an Opportunity of a Lifetime

The King Arts Complex has announced plans to commission a local artist to paint a mural on the south side of the building.

On their official Facebook page, the King Arts Complex said, “we are looking for a design of high artistic merit that celebrates and expresses the local, national and global contributions of African Americans.”

Interested artists or teams of artists are being asked to submit an application for consideration to Lyn Logan-Grimes at llogan-grimes@kingartscomplex.com by July 15th, 2020.  The application should include 5-7 pictures of artist(s) body of work, a current artist resume and statement, and up to three images of the proposed design for the wall.

 

 

King Arts Complex Looking For Artist to Paint Mural  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

