Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges

The rocky road has not ended for the Philly actor as he was accused of assaulting his wife.

Bryshere Yazz Gray And Paige VanZant On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Philly’s own Bryshere Yazuan Gray the news once again in the past month. Last time we heard from Hakeem from Empire he was in a secret marriage and already was caught cheating. The rocky road has not ended for the Philly actor as he was accused of assaulting his wife.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ Many of you may remember #BryshereGray as Hakeem Lyon on the hit series “Empire,” which officially came to an end earlier this year. Now it looks like he has gotten himself in trouble with the law. He is now being accused of assaulting his wife, and the incident took place Sunday night. _____________________________________ According to the Daily Independent, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Goodyear police responded to a call to help out a woman. Police say that the woman had flagged down another person moments earlier for help. She claimed that she had been assaulted at her home by her husband for the past several hours. _____________________________________ The person that she flagged down then drove her to the Circle K and called 911. She told authorities who her husband was. Police noted that the victim had several visible injuries, and she also stated that she had been strangled at one point, and she temporarily lost consciousness. She was then taken to a nearby hospital. The authorities then responded to the couple's home in an effort to get in contact with Breyshere, however, he would not come out of the home. Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called in to assist due to a—read more at TheShadeRoom.com

Police reports say that his wife waved down another person for help after Brysgere assaulted her in their home in Goodyear, Arizona. Shorlty after getting the attention of a pedestrian she was taken to the hospital.

Reports alleged she was being physically abused for hours. Gray’s wife had several visible injuries and was strangled to the point she lost consciousness during the assault. Gray arrested on domestic violence charges at the Maricopa County Jail.

More news to come as the story develops.

 

Bryshere Gray

Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

