WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 14, 2020: Police Video Sparks Fury — Ethnic Intimidation… — First Black Female Fighter Pilot

1. Video Shows Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Neck Sparks Fury

What You Need To Know:

Officials are investigating video of an Allentown, PA police officer restraining a man with his knee on the man’s neck.

2. White Woman Blamed Ethnic Intimidation for Pulling Gun on Black Family

What You Need To Know:

A White woman recorded on video aiming a gun on a Black woman and her family said she feared for her life.

3. Coronavirus Update: Mental Health Experts Warn of Increasing Suicides Among Young African Americans

What You Need To Know:

As the pandemic continues to affect Black and other communities of color disproportionately, health experts are warning of a new mental health crisis linked to the coronavirus outbreak: an increase in suicides among Blacks. 

4. U.S. Navy’s Madeline Swegle Becomes First Known Black Female Fighter Pilot

What You Need To Know:

From the bravery of World War I hero Private Henry Johnson to the dedication of Oleta Crain, who challenged racism and segregation in the Air Force during World War II, African Americans have made tremendous contributions to the military of this country.

5. Goldman Sachs Addresses Systemic Racism And Investing

What You Need To Know:

Wall street titan, Goldman Sachs (GS -1.08%) is laying its investment cards on the table when it comes to diversity.

Photos
Close