Hot Spot: Remembering Naya Rivera & Al B. Sure! Suggests Kim Porter Was Murdered [WATCH]

Rest In Peace: A Look At Naya Rivera’s Life Over The Years

[caption id="attachment_3166853" align="alignnone" width="784"] Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty[/caption] After a 5-day search for Naya Rivera, authorities were able to locate her body in the Ventura County Lake. While the details around her death are unknown, there is no doubt that her life has been taken way too soon. Naya Rivera was widely known for her 6 years run on the hit TV show Glee. She was an inspiration to the LGTBQ+ community because she was one of the first Latinx actresses to portray a lesbian in a major reoccurring role on a major network. Representation matters. But Naya was more than just an actress. At one point in her career, she was signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist and released a single in 2013, "Sorry", featuring rapper Big Sean. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Leading up to Naya's body being found in the lake, her friends and family took to social media begging for a safe return. Ex-boyfriend Tahj Mowry posted a lengthy message via Instagram praying for her safe return. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCfRogaH5xU/?igshid=1lr3hxskvw5b8 Glee co-star Amber Riley implored her followers to have some respect during the search for Naya. In a tweet, she wrote, "Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don't matter right now." Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/MsAmberPRiley/status/1282412433202503680 Naya was also known for her high-profile relationship with Big Sean. The two quickly dated, got engaged, and broke up in the span of a year. She later married actor Ryan Dorsey, with whom she had her first child. At 33-years-young, Naya Rivera leaves behind a 4-year-old son. She was a beautiful, young, talented woman with an extraordinary flair for fashion. She always hit the red carpet in pieces that draped her body perfectly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rivera and Dorsey family. In honor of her memory, we're taking a look at her career over the years.