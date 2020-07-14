Megan Thee Stallion Collaborates On Anime Streetwear Collection

You too can be a savage… or at least dress like one. Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Crunchyroll to drop her own Crunchyroll Loves collection for the hot girl who loves anime.

The collection includes two t-shirts, two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt, and one tote bag and the potential for great pics and many memories. The collection captures the essence of the Savage music video and will be available for preorder rom July 9 to July 20.

In case you didn’t know, Megan Thee Stallion is a huge anime fan.

“I’m half anime character, half rapper,” she said during an Instagram Live interview with Crunchyroll. “… I like how you see a character, and it starts off, he’s not really the strongest, he might be a little weak, but he has to go through all this training. You grow with the character. You see all the trials and tribulations they go through. Then you meet new people along the way that help them become the person he needs to be. I apply that to my life a lot.”

The Crunchyroll collection ranges from $19.54 to $59.95.

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, the Savage rapper made headlines Tuesday morning when she was listed as a “victim” in the car with artist Tory Lanez, who was pulled over and arrested on a gun charge. Apparently she had cut her foot on broken glass after shots were fired in the air. The duo had been hanging out with Kylie Jenner earlier.

