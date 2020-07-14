These Are The New Brown Girl Jane Skincare Products The Founders Of The CBD Wellness Brand Swear By

Just this past January we took an in-depth look at plant-based wellness CBD company Brown Girl Jane. Since that time, the brand has expanded into the beauty space with the launch of two new products and we got the founders to give us the inside scoop on their favs because there’s nothing like knowing which products the actual creators swear by.

Having been expanding my knowledge of various vitamins and acids via my skincare column, I admitted to the ladies behind the brand that my limited familiarity with natural ingredients — CBD (Cannabidiol) in particular — has left me unsure about using products formulated with the element.

“We recognize with the criminalization of the cannabis plant in our community that there’s a lack of education and that’s why we’re here,” Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Tai Beauchamp told me. “We want to be a part of not only providing you with products that support your overall wholeness and wellness but also help educate you.”

Part of that education is understanding “We have a certain amount of CBD naturally in our blood and in our body and it helps to regulate our sense of balance, anxiety, energy, and serotonin and that’s happening naturally in our body,” Tai explained. “So with the cannabis plant, you can extract parts of it to support what is naturally happening in your body. This is an opportunity to support what is already happening with your immune system.”

And for the record, there is no THC in any of Brown Girl Jane’s products which means “You will not get high,” Tai added. “There is no high associated with CBD, that’s another part of the plant that’s extracted, THC, and there is no THC in any of our products.”

With that background knowledge, I asked the ladies to dive into the details of entering the skincare realm and introducing GLOW, a serum formulated with 750mg of full Broad Spectrum hemp and Cannabis Sativa Seed oil, which the ladies love so much they sung the name when talking about it during our Google Hangout.

“Those together really do some amazing things for your skin. It’s really like a one, two punch,” Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Malaika Jones Kebede said of the two oils.

Calling CBD a “magic ingredient,” Tai added that Cannabidiol has more antioxidants than Vitamin C and D and is an anti-inflammatory. “It’s really one of these one-hit wonders of an ingredient. It can work on acne, it can work on psoriasis, and it can work on eczema.”

The other new addition to the Brown Girl Jane family of tinctures is HEAL, a whipped CBD body butter. “Having a CBD body butter is really unique in the space and I know our sisters love body butter so as we thought about skincare and lotions we thought, we need a body butter. This is what’s helpful for us,” shared Mailaika who was introduced to CBD topically herself.

“I love it because, of course, it harnesses the power of CBD, and that’s amazing on its own, but we pair it with other botanicals that also work in tandem with it, from aloe to shea, to chamomile, calendula, and cocoa butter, and the marriage of all of those together really is healing and nourishing and hydrating along with the CBD. It’s one of our most loved additions.”

When it comes to calling it HEAL, well, that’s not just a name, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer Nia Jones explained. “I have two young sons and I get sore just from picking them up and chasing them so I love it as a mom for helping to heal some of those sore muscles which is great. A lot of my friends who have young kids who feel a little less comfortable doing something that you can ingest also feel a bit more at ease using something that they can apply on the skin.’

Because every woman has different preferences and needs when it comes to their beauty and wellness routines, I asked each of the Co-Founders of Brown Girl Jane to break down their favorite items in the collection. Here’s what they told me.

Nia Jones

“I love them all but lately BALANCE is truly the one for me that resonates the most having two young boys and needing to find calm and ease at certain points in the day. So while I won’t say ‘my favorite,’ the one that is my go-to at least right now has been BALANCE.”

Malaika Jones

“I’m a GlOW Girl, but it’s between Glow and SLEEP because SLEEP is also my best friend. Running a startup has been super exciting and all of the things, but it is hard to turn off at the end of the night. So you can imagine if you were really exhausted, to just go right to sleep that would help. “But GLOW is amazing. I don’t mind the hempy taste so I just love the fact that I can have it in my purse at all times and, whether I need a little moisture on my face or I can drop it on my tongue, I can use it in a couple of ways. Also, I’ve had some inflammation in my skin and a little redness around my nose and I’ve just been super amazed — of course, this is our collection — but it’s one of those things where week over week it really has transformed my skin. I don’t have any of the redness that I used to have. I don’t even know if I have pores anymore. So those are my two best friends.” Tai Beauchamp “GLOW, BALANCE, and SLEEP I can’t do just one or two, that’s the Trifecta. With Glow, I use it for my braids with my scalp because I have a dryer, itchier scalp. It’s the only thing I use on my face. I use it for my cuticles so GLOW is my glow-to.” RELATED STORIES: How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty & Wellness Sales These Spelman Sisters Are Leading The Market With Quality CBD Products For Black Women 21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List 21 photos Launch gallery 21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List 1. HORA SKINCARE SUPER SERUM, $50 1 of 21 2. HORA OVERNIGHT EXFOLIATING MASK 2 of 21 3. KHUS + KHUS SEN FACE SERUM, $80 3 of 21 4. MILK KUSH HIGH VOLUME MASCARA, $24 4 of 21 5. CBD SKINCARE MUSCLE THERAPY 5 of 21 6. CBD SKINCARE BODY BAR 6 of 21 7. MERCURY RETROGRADE BATH BOMB, $26 7 of 21 8. L'EELA VITAL HYDRATING OIL, $50 8 of 21 9. CBD HEMP TINCTURE, $60 9 of 21 10. CANNUKA CBD CALMING EYE BALM, $28.50 10 of 21 11. CHARLOTTE'S WEB HEMP INFUSED CREAM, $50 11 of 21 12. APOTHECANNA RELIEVING BODY OIL, $29 12 of 21 13. APOTHECANNA SEXY TIME PERSONAL LUBRICANT OIL, $42 13 of 21 14. VERTLY HEMP CBD INFUSED LIP BALM, $22 14 of 21 15. STACKED SKINCARE CBD OIL, $120 15 of 21 16. KANA LAVENDER CBD SLEEPING MASK, $55 16 of 21 17. KANA CBD FACE OIL, $75 17 of 21 18. BELLA AQUA D'AMORE, $12 18 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List 21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List One of the big buzz words of 2018 definitely was "CBD-infused," for products, though it did raise a lot of eyebrows when one questioned where CBD is commonly known from (hint: marijuana). Now more than ever, beauty brands are realizing just how amazing CBD — medically known as 'cannabidiol' — can be for symptoms that range from pain relief, anxiety, and sleep issues. Oh, did we also mention sexual wellness, migraines, and even digestion? According to Healthline, studies have even shown that CBD helps reduce chronic pain in the body, "reducing inflammation and interacting with neurotransmitters." With the continuing influx of states legalizing marijuana, it's understandable how some can wonder if CBD oil will in fact get them "high", to which the answer really is simple: no (that would be brought on by THC, another well-known ingredient in marijuana). CBD is not a psychoactive drug, and therefore is medically harmless. So if you've been wanting to explore and wade into the CBD pool, or try out a few beauty-related products to improve your skin, blood circulation, or night's rest, check out these 21 highly-recommended products.

These Are The New Brown Girl Jane Skincare Products The Founders Of The CBD Wellness Brand Swear By was originally published on hellobeautiful.com