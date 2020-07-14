CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Natural Remedies That Could Help Covid-19

Natural Remedies for COVID-19

Source: Radio One / Urban One

COVID-19, the coronavirus, or the Rona whatever you call it is rapidly spreading in the U.S.  People are being diagnosed every day, some are extremely sick and some have little to no symptoms at all.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The CDC calls this non-acute care when you are home with mild to moderate symptoms and not on oxygen. If you are sick and not in the hospital would you know what to do to treat yourself?  Or maybe you’re taking care of a loved one and need to know how to treat them.  While there is no cure that works for everyone there are some natural tips from doctors and people that have had COVID-19 that could help you get better quicker.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Shares How To Boost Your Immune System [VIDEO]

Herbal:

Vitamins:

 

Supplements

  • Lysine
  • Melatonin
  • Quercetin
  • Quinine
  • Acetylcysteine
  • Saline Nasal Irrigation
  • Apple cider vinegar

Diet

  • Remove Dairy
  • Lots of Vegetables

 

Treatment

  • Steam for Congestion (add eucalyptus oils)

 

There is no proven evidence that any natural remedies will prevent or cure COVID-19.  However, many of these natural remedies/supplements have been proven to boost your immune system which can help you get better from an infectious disease.  Please consult with your doctor.

source

source

 

The Latest:

Natural Remedies That Could Help Covid-19  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close