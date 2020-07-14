CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch Fenty Skin on July 31st

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Roaming Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

I really wish Rihanna would leave my wallet alone. Seriously.

The musician, actress, designer and beauty entrepreneur is adding skincare to her empire. Fenty Skin will launch on July 31st and I am completely excited! Rihanna has proven to be business savvy by creating products that are inclusive to all people. She changed the game with Fenty Beauty by incorporating a wide spectrum of shades that could potentially reach all complexions. She turned it up a notch with Savage X Fenty by including various body types during her runway shows. We already know about her musical contributions. Sis has sold over 250 million records and singles, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time. Now she’s coming for the skincare industry.

In a little over 2 weeks, Fenty fans will be able to add the brand to their skincare regimen. For now, you can sign up via the website and get early access of July 29th. I can’t say that I didn’t expect the mogul to tap into skincare. Back in March of 2019, Rih filed a trademark of the brand name, hinting towards a new venture.

In her May 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna let the readers know a skin care brand is on the horizon “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” she said. Although we don’t know what products to expect, according to Page Six, Rihanna’s trademark filing will include, “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.”

I will be on the frontlines, ready to purchase a few Fenty Skin products. What about you? Will you be adding the brand to your skincare regimen?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Sexy New Savage X Fenty Collection Is The Perfect Way To Spice Up Isolation With Bae

Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch Fenty Skin on July 31st  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close