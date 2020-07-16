CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Sounds About White: Woman Says “I Still Love Sharks” After Being Attacked By One [WATCH]

They say love is pain and this Australian woman doesn’t care about how much it hurts!

Anika Craney, a shark documentary filmmaker was bitten on her left leg by a shark while swimming off a coast Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, Queensland, a city in Australia. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

In the process of being prepared to be airlifted to the hospital, the 29-year-old was caught on camera saying, “I still love sharks! Sharks are beautiful!”

Complex reported the day of the shark attack, Craney was actually relaxing and swimming on her day off from the shark documentary.

Currently, she is in stable condition and officials believe she is “more worried about missing out on the adventure then the injuries.”

SEE ALSO:

GoFundMe Grows For Disabled Veteran Facing 5 Years In Prison Over Medical Marijuana

Undefeated Boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion Dies In Texas Car Crash

Our Forever First Lady Launches “The Michelle Obama Podcast” On Spotify

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Times "Dear White People" Made You Say "I Felt That!"

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times "Dear White People" Made You Say "I Felt That!"

Continue reading 10 Times “Dear White People” Made You Say “I Felt That!”

10 Times "Dear White People" Made You Say "I Felt That!"

Things they did: THAT.

Sounds About White: Woman Says “I Still Love Sharks” After Being Attacked By One [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close