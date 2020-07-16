CLOSE
Our Forever First Lady Launches “The Michelle Obama Podcast” On Spotify

Our favorite First Lady is launching a podcast!

“The Michelle Obama Podcast” will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29 focusing on meaningful relationships and conversations.  It is the first podcast to come from Spotify’s deal with Obamas’ production company,  Higher Ground Productions.

Michelle Obama‘s podcast will explore relationships with friends, siblings, partners, and mentors and how they shape us along with the relationships with ourselves and health.

The podcast’s description says, “Hosted by Michelle Obama, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most.”
In a statement, Obama says she wants the series “can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives.”
“Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another,” she shared.
Our Forever First Lady Launches “The Michelle Obama Podcast” On Spotify  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

