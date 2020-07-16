CLOSE
Ohio
Cuyahoga County No Longer on Level 4 Watch, Remains at Level 3 for COVID-19

Governor Mike DeWine has given an update on Cuyahoga County as to where its at in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System level.

Cuyahoga is no longer on the “watch list” for Level 4, the most dangerous level yet.  It shows that things are slightly improving.

The county remains on Level 3 for the time being.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Nevertheless, DeWine warned that Cuyahoga County remains in a critical place and that its heightened coronavirus numbers appear to be the result of increased travel and recreational activity. Due to an order issued last week, all counties in Ohio that meet the Level 3 criteria will mandate that masks be worn in public by all citizens.

There are now 19 counties in Ohio that are in Level 3, along with Summit and Lorain.  Trumbull County, though, has moved down to Level 2 after being in Level 3.

Richland County, however, has moved up to Level 3, and will now be under a mask mandate, meaning 60% of the state will have those wearing any type of facial coverings.

 

Close