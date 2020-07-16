Cuyahoga County No Longer on Level 4 Watch, Remains at Level 3 for COVID-19

Governor Mike DeWine has given an update on Cuyahoga County as to where its at in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System level.

Cuyahoga is no longer on the “watch list” for Level 4, the most dangerous level yet. It shows that things are slightly improving.

The county remains on Level 3 for the time being.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Nevertheless, DeWine warned that Cuyahoga County remains in a critical place and that its heightened coronavirus numbers appear to be the result of increased travel and recreational activity. Due to an order issued last week, all counties in Ohio that meet the Level 3 criteria will mandate that masks be worn in public by all citizens.

CUYAHOGA: Outpatient visits for coronavirus more than tripled during the past three weeks. It’s critical that the residents of Cuyahoga County remain vigilant and do all they can to reduce their risk and exposure to coronavirus. We are continuing to monitor their data closely. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 16, 2020

As of tomorrow night at 6:00 all Red Alert Level 3 counties will be under a mask order, meaning nearly 60% of Ohio will be required to wear masks in public. #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/5wXYWccltI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 16, 2020

There are now 19 counties in Ohio that are in Level 3, along with Summit and Lorain. Trumbull County, though, has moved down to Level 2 after being in Level 3.

Richland County, however, has moved up to Level 3, and will now be under a mask mandate, meaning 60% of the state will have those wearing any type of facial coverings.

