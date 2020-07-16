Nelson Mandela‘s youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.

She passed away at a hospital in Johannesburg and though the cause of death has not been released, Mandela did test positive for COVID-19. The family is still awaiting the full autopsy reports.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This doesn’t mean that she died from COVID complications, but simply that she tested positive for it,” said her son Zondwa Mandela said during a South African public broadcast. “There were several other tests done and those tests will give us further information as to what could have led to her untimely death.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences to the Mandela family on social media.

I offer my deep condolences to the Mandela family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right. Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela. pic.twitter.com/RC0YQ6VEvf — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 13, 2020

Before her untimely death, Zindzi had been an ambassador to Demark since 2015 and was also an activist.

RELATED NEWS:

Nelson Mandela’s Stepdaughter Loses Sight In One Eye After Brutal Assault From Her Boyfriend

Rare Looks At Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring [PHOTOS]

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For COVID-19 Before Dying At 59 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com