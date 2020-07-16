CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Download The New Magic 95.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!

WXMG Mobile App Graphics (7/2020)

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Listen to Magic 95.5 wherever you go with our FREE smartphone apps.

Download the magic 95.5 mobile app on your smartphone through the iTunes Store or Android Marketplace. 

Our smartphone apps allow you to listen to magic 95.5 wherever you go, win prizes, play games, request a song, and much more!

 

Get our iPhone app by going to the iTunes Store and searching for Magic 95.5 or you can click here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get our Android app by going to the Android Marketplace and searching for Magic 95.5 or you can click here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Latest:

Download The New Magic 95.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close