Niece Suggests Trump Has Routinely Used The N-Word And Anti-Semitic Slurs

Throughout the few highs and too-many-to-count downs of what’s been a very unpredictable year, one single constant has remained: Donald Trump‘s racism. And so it only follows that his niece, fresh off the release of her bombshell tell-all about her uncle, provided a racist addendum of sorts when she suggested on Thursday night that Trump would routinely use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

Yes, it may be a major “duh” moment, what with Trump doing everything from retweeting a video of a racist saying “white power” to downplaying the number of Black people killed by police — and that was just this month alone! However, for some people on the fence in deciding which candidate to support on Election Day, Mary Trump‘s interview with Rachel Maddow on Thursday night could help them decide to vote against the president, making his niece’s disclosure much more significant than it was surprising.

In a quick 45-second clip from the interview going viral on social media, Mary Trump all but shrugs while telling Maddow about her uncle’s propensity for using racist language, seemingly implying that it was no big deal to hear him utter racial epithets.

After Mary Trump told Maddow her whole family used racist slurs, she was asked that also included Donald Trump. Mary Trump looked at Maddow like she was crazy for even suggesting there was any doubt in the first place.

“Oh yeah,” she said, looking dumbfounded. “Of course I did.” She added: “I don’t think that should surprise anybody.”

But Maddow, who was speechless in response, did seem to be caught off guard by what was stated as fact.

So she asked again, slightly differently.

“Have you heard the president use the N-word?” Maddow rephrased her question, giving Mary Trump a chance to change her claims. But she didn’t.

“Yeah,” Mary Trump responds while nodding her head affirmatively.

“And anti-Semitic slurs, specifically?” Maddow followed up with.

“Yes,” Mary Trump answers.

Watch the clip below.

Curiously, Mary Trump made no mention of herself using that kind of language, however.

She has been busy promoting her new book that dishes up dirt about the Trumps in part because the self-described outcast found out after Fred Trump Sr. died in 1999 “that she and her brother had been cut out of his will, depriving them of what they believed was their rightful share of untold millions,” as the New York Times summed it up.

In the latest proof of the law of supply and demand, the book, entitled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” set a new record for its publisher by selling 950,000 copies on Thursday, the day it was released, CNN reported.

As far as Trump and the N-word go, we’ve all heard this story before. Only at the time, it came from the flawed source of Omarosa Manigault Newman. The fired White House aide and former losing contestant on “The Apprentice” teased having a so-called “N-word tape” purportedly recorded during her time on Trump’s top-rated TV game show he hosted. She also said she recorded every conversation she ever had in the White House. But when her Omarosa’s own tell-all, “Unhinged,” dropped nearly two years ago, there was no reference to the “N-word tape” at all.

Anti-Semitism has been an unfortunate trending topic in recent weeks, beginning with and NFL player’s misguided speech and continuing this week with ViacomCBS firing Nick Cannon after the entertainment mogul was accused of using anti-Semitic language.

