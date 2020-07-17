CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Prayers Up For Tamar Braxton: Everything We Know About Singer’s ‘Possible Suicide Attempt’

Tamar Braxton In Concert - Detroit

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized following what is being called “a possible suicide attempt,” according to a report from overnight. The 43-year-old singer was found “unresponsive” by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles after allegedly overdosing on prescription pills.

“We’re told David found Tamar ‘unresponsive’ and called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taking an unknown amount of prescription pills,” the Blast reported, citing anonymous sources who reportedly said, “he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

It was unclear when the alleged possible suicide attempt took place.

As of early Friday morning, the Blast reported that Braxton was “stable condition but still unconscious” and “under 24-hour watch at the hospital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told the Blast that it received a report Thursday night “in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a ‘possible overdose.’”

Prior to the reported possible suicide attempt, Braxton had been prepping the release of her new docuseries that chronicled her relationship with Adefeso. People reported that the show, on the We TV network, also “explores the star’s journey with motherhood, love, and her career as she records a new album.”

The report of Braxton’s “possible suicide attempt” came around the same time that Nick Cannon was posting cryptic tweets that some users on social media described as suicidal, as well. Cannon is embroiled in an anti-Semitic controversy following his firing this week from ViacomCBS over criticism of his commentary about Jewish people during an episode of his popular podcast from last month. After defiantly doubling down on his claims about “Hebrews,” Cannon was ultimately forced to apologize for his words before he tweeted early Friday morning that “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Tamar Braxton Reportedly Said Men Are Gay If They Don’t Touch You For ‘Days’

It Never Ends: Tamar Braxton Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters To Get Her Fired From ‘The Real’

2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Sky Show Featuring Tamar Braxton & 112

97 photos Launch gallery

2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Sky Show Featuring Tamar Braxton & 112

Continue reading 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Sky Show Featuring Tamar Braxton & 112

2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Sky Show Featuring Tamar Braxton & 112

 

 

The Latest:

Prayers Up For Tamar Braxton: Everything We Know About Singer’s ‘Possible Suicide Attempt’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close