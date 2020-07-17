CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Not our Tamar!

It is being reported that Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital Thursday (July 16) night after a possible suicide attempt.  Daily Mail details that Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso found in her in their downtown Los Angeles hotel room unresponsive.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sources say that Adefeso “called 911 saying that Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills.”  He believes that it was a suicide attempt.

While Tamar’s condition is currently unknown a spokesperson said, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This story is still developing.

DON’T MISS…

NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA

What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator Fight? [WATCH]

Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Tamar Braxton shows off her fit body on Instagram.

Report: Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close