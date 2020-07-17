CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Happy World Emoji Day! These Are The Most Used Emojis During The Coronavirus Pandemic

What’s a text conversation without emojis in 2020?!

July 17 is World Emoji Day and despite if you’re an iPhone stan or a die-hard Andriod user, everyone knows that an emoji completes any conversation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Emojipedia released a list of the most used emojis since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their blog post stated they studied a “sample of 49,621 unique tweets which included at least one of the twelve selected emojis was collected between the 7th and 8th of March, 2020.”

In celebration of the day, the company debuted the best new emoji (the white heart) and previewed a look at new emojis. They are also asking people to vote on the “Most 2020 Emoji”. The black fist, representing the Black Lives Matter movement, and the microbe representing the coronavirus pandemic are competing for the number one spot. The most 2020 emoji will be announced later today.

If these new emojis weren’t enough, new Memoji options will be released offering various headwear and colored face masks to fit a more current and personalized lifestyle.  Expect to see all these new additives in the latter part of the year with iOS updates.

July 17 was chosen as World Emoji Day because of the calendar emoji, which shows that date. The day is used to celebrate all emojis and how they add personality to digital conversations.

SEE ALSO:

Streets Is Done: ‘Who Shot Meg’ Trends On Twitter After Fans Vow To Solve Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

No Mask, No Entry: Walmart, CVS & Target Will Require Customers To Wear Face-Coverings

Offset Bought Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her 2nd Birthday & People Have Some Thoughts

10 Emojis Every Black Woman Wishes She Had

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Emojis Every Black Woman Wishes She Had

Continue reading 10 Emojis Every Black Woman Wishes She Had

10 Emojis Every Black Woman Wishes She Had

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy World Emoji Day! These Are The Most Used Emojis During The Coronavirus Pandemic  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close