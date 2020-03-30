TRIED IT: Karrueche Tran’s Instagram Sound Bath Had Me Relaxed AF

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ever since this coronavirus crisis hit, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that the thought of catching coronavirus and dying hasn’t crossed my mind. Or that my parents, who are Baby Boomers, will catch it and also die.

I know, dramatic.

Between this turbulent economy, a president who clearly doesn’t know what is going on and the isolation this lockdown has brought, it would be fair to say that I’m a little stressed. Since my local yoga studio is closed, I can’t go be with my tribe to work out of all this anxiety. So when I saw on Sunday that Karrueche Tran was hosting her own sound bath on Instagram, I said why not. I need to clear my mind and get this third eye poppin.

“Please join @ananetanel and I for a very special sound bath tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:11AM(PST)! Relax deeply and heal your mind, body and soul! Release tension and bring peaceful energy into your life. We all need this right now! I promise you will enjoy it!” the pint-sized Claws actress wrote on Instagram.

Adding, “Recommendations: Listen with good speakers or headphones. Prepare a comfortable place to rest, bed, couch, comfy chair or yoga mat.

Cover yourself in a blanket. Cover your eyes or use an eye pillow.”

So for those who don’t know what a sound bath is, first it’s not a real bath where you soak in water. I mean, it could be if you want it to be, but according to Allure, it’s “a meditation class that aims to guide you into a deep meditative state while you’re enveloped in ambient sound played by instructors, or sound therapists.”

It’s all about the healing powers of sound connected to your mind and body as it metaphorically washes your soul. Yes, it sounds very Hollywierd, and green juice with chia seeds and something that a lot of sistas may not be into, but perhaps it’s time that more of us step outside of our comfort zone to try to something new.

Even better, this was free.

So to get started, I grabbed my Saje Soothing Herbal Eye Shade ($12), which is infused with calming lavender, and rolled Saje Peaceful Slumber Sleep Oil ($20) on my wrists and bottoms of my feet. In inhaled in, laid back on my bed, covering myself with a warm blanket.

Karrueche, always adorable and a gracious host introduced her guest, Ana Netanel, creator of Shakti Sound Bath who specializes in the restorative and healing power of sound frequency and vibration. For about what felt like 20 minutes, Ana played soothing music, told us to breathe deep and let the music guide us.

Babyeeeeeee, I let that music guided me to total clarity, peace and calm. As I was laying there, so many things began to materialize in my mind. An essay I was working on that I was having some trouble with mapping it out, began to make sense. It like I was having an epiphany. That, and I didn’t think of dying or fear or loneliness, which was also really great.

When it was all over, I felt SOOOOOO relaxed. So amazing like a brand new person. Well maybe a better, more energized and refreshed person. But nonetheless, it was dope.

(Still not sure what it is, here’s a peek at what it looks like, from instructor Guru Mitar, who teaches at my studio, YogaWorks in El Segundo, California.)

Now, because of Karrueche, this will definitely be part of my self-care quarantine routine. Thanks, sis!

BEAUTIES: Have you ever tried a sound bath before?

