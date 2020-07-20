CLOSE
Top Ways Parents Have Bonded with Their Kids in Lockdown

Smiling parents giving daughter's piggyback ride

Source: Blend Images – JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Lockdown has given us a lot of at home time with our families, which is a great thing. Many parents are taking advantage of that time by investing into their kids. Here are a list of some of the top ways parents are bonding with their children.

Source: Mint Images – Tim Robbins Mint Images RF / Getty

According SWNS, a new survey asked people to name the top ways they’ve bonded with their kids in quarantine and here are the top answers:

1.  Playing games with them.   52% said they’ve done more of it.

magic movie night coming to america

Source: radio one columbus / radio one columbus

2.  Showing them one of your favorite movies, 45%.

 

3.  Exposing them to an old TV show you like, 41%.

Fried chicken with vegetables and corn bread

Source: Jennifer Durham / Getty

4.  Letting them help in the kitchen, 39%.

 

5.  Talking and listening to them more, 37%.

Young boy and girl with laundry basket over her head standing in front of sofa, laundry scattered on hardwood floor.

Source: Mint Images / Mint Images/Cover Images

6.  More playtime in general, 37%.

 

7.  Playing video games together, 36%.

Self Isolating and Social Distancing during the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak on Sunday 22 March 2020

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

8.  Reading books together, 35%.

 

9.  Exposing them to your favorite music, 34%.

Camping with tent near high altitude lake on the Alps. Reflection of snowcapped mount Hochkönig range and scenic cloud sky

Source: DieterMeyrl / Getty

10.  Teaching them about one of your hobbies, 31%.

For more details, click here.

Top Ways Parents Have Bonded with Their Kids in Lockdown  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

