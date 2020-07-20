Top Ways Parents Have Bonded with Their Kids in Lockdown

Lockdown has given us a lot of at home time with our families, which is a great thing. Many parents are taking advantage of that time by investing into their kids. Here are a list of some of the top ways parents are bonding with their children.

According SWNS, a new survey asked people to name the top ways they’ve bonded with their kids in quarantine and here are the top answers:

1. Playing games with them. 52% said they’ve done more of it.

2. Showing them one of your favorite movies, 45%.

3. Exposing them to an old TV show you like, 41%.

4. Letting them help in the kitchen, 39%.

5. Talking and listening to them more, 37%.

6. More playtime in general, 37%.

7. Playing video games together, 36%.

8. Reading books together, 35%.

9. Exposing them to your favorite music, 34%.

10. Teaching them about one of your hobbies, 31%.

