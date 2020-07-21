CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Transferred To Mental Health Facility, 911 Call Surfaces

Tamar Braxton In Concert - Detroit

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Tamar Braxton is recovering from a reported suicide attempt late last week.

Sources tell E! News, the Maryland-native is “awake and communicating” and has since been transferred to a hospital that specializes in mental health care.

Braxton was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, on Thursday (July 16). According to the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Adefeso explained to the dispatcher that the singer had been having issues with WeTV which airs “Braxton Family Values” and also carries the upcoming docuseries, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!.”

He said Braxton was upset with producers for using her childhood trauma to boost ratings. Braxton reportedly left a note before her suicide attempt. Adefeso said she mixed alcohol with medication she uses to treat anxiety and depression. He reportedly began crying at some point during the call.

See Also: Gary’s Tea: Gary Sends Prayers To Tamar Braxton After Her Alleged Suicide Attempt [WATCH]

WeTV has since issued a statement, saying:

“Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

 

Source: E! News & TMZ

Tamar Braxton Transferred To Mental Health Facility, 911 Call Surfaces  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Close