CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Now Requesting Customers Wearing Facial Coverings Instead Of Requiring

Dollar Tree Closing Family Dollar Stores Amid Losses In Florida

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Two of the nation’s most popular dollar-store chains are changing their minds on enforcing customers to wear masks and face covering when they are inside their locations.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have both decided to just simply have their patrons “request” to wear any facial coverings despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules.

The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.

This comes as a complete reversal from a lot of the businesses that have decided to “require” those who shop or dine wear those masks and face coverings.

Among those that have made that decision “include Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy,” and Kohl’s among others.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of KTVI-TV St. Louis and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Now Requesting Customers Wearing Facial Coverings Instead Of Requiring  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 20 hours ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close