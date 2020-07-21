CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jordan Brand Jumpman Logo To Be Featured On NBA’s Statement Jerseys

Big props...

Jordan Brand Jumpman Logo

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

A few weeks ago it was revealed that the NBA approved a new measure which would let its players don social justice messages on their jerseys when the season gets back underway. But for next season (2020-2021) the Jumpman logo will grace the NBA’s Statement edition jerseys.

Nike has announced that Jordan Brand will be included on all Statement Edition NBA jerseys once the ball hits the hardwood next season (sorry Florida bubble).

The inclusion of the Jumpman logo on Statement Edition uniforms expands Jordan Brand’s connection to all 30 NBA franchises. Since 2017, the Charlotte Hornets have been outfitted by Jordan Brand, and the brand has supplied the NBA All-Star Game uniforms for three years in a row.

While the OG statement jersey will just now have a Jumpman logo, the Atlanta Hawks decided to drop a new design, too.

Atlanta Hawks Statement jersey

Source: Atlanta Hawks / NBA

Though many NBA players are looking forward to making a political statement for the world to see come the end of the month, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have said they decided to keep their names on their backs while Jimmy Butler has decided to go with a blank jersey for the remainder of the season. A move he says represents that he could be anyone anywhere at any time. And while some call LeBron selfish for choosing to keep his own name on his Lakers piece, word has spread that the NBA turned down the message he wanted to display on his person as the reason he’s going with “James” on his back. No word on what message LeBron originally wanted to have for himself.

Will you be picking up a Jumpman Statement Edition jersey when they drop later this summer? Let us know in the comments.

Jordan Brand Jumpman Logo To Be Featured On NBA’s Statement Jerseys  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 20 hours ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close