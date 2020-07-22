Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back After Draya Michele Jokes About Her Getting Shot: “Dumb B*tch That Sh*t Ain’t Funny”

Don’t make jokes about your “friends” getting shot.

That’s the energy Megan Thee Stallion is on, a week after she revealed that she was shot in the foot twice, allegedly by Tory Lanez. The Houston hitmaker took to Twitter Wednesday (July 22) to call out Draya Michele for making jokes about her unfortunate situation.

The former Basketball Wives star and model made an appearance on Steelo Brim’s podcast Wine & Weed with Van Lathan and condoned the shooting, saying she wishes she had someone like her enough to shoot her in the foot.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this Snapped-esque type of road. I’m here for it,” Draya said about the shooting. “I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

When pressed abut her stance, she doubled-down saying, “I want you to like me so much that if I’m tryna get out the car and you’re like, ‘No, sit your f*ckin’ ass in the car. And I’m like, ‘No, n*gga. I’m f*ckin’ gettin’ out the car.’ ‘No, you’re not.’ [pow, pow].”

Draya speaks on the Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez situation & says she’s here for it 👀 pic.twitter.com/zv1nACcV0O — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 22, 2020

She added, “I want…If my man tells me to sit down or don’t get out this car, I wanna be like, ‘I’m not about to get out this car ’cause this n*gga might shoot me.’”

Social media quickly jumped on her comments, prompting her to apologize once she began trending on Twitter.

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence…,” she wrote. “I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020

With all that, Megan definitely wasn’t here for any of the kiki’ing about her situation.

“Dumb b*tch that shit ain’t f*cking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n*gga,” she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet she added, “And f*ck all the h*e ass n*ggas making jokes about it too I’ll talk about sh*t when I get ready.”

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Last week, Meg opened up about her situation and her mental health regarding it.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she wrote. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

