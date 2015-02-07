Criminal Investigation In Bobbi Kristina’s Bathtub Incident

Authorities have Nick Gordon in their sights as a criminal investigation has been launched following Bobbi Kristina Brown bathtub accident.

Georgia police believe that foul play may have been a factor in the incident that left Bobbi Kristin unconscious in a tub last month. According to TMZ.com, Bobbi had some suspicious-looking injuries that caught the attention of law enforcement. It’s unclear how she may have gotten those wounds, but she and Nick reportedly have a history of violence in their relationship.

As such, cops are looking into a possible fight they may have had about an hour before Bobbi was found face down in the tub last Saturday.

TMZ has identified a man named Max Lomas as the person that discovered her. He was reportedly stopped by Bobbi and Nick’s house around 9 AM, but he did not see Bobbi while hanging out with her boyfriend. However, he had been told that she was in the bedroom. Shortly after Max’s arrival, Nick wandered off. Then, at about 10 AM a cable guy came by the house and Max had to let him in.

Max found Bobbi when he had to let the repairman into the bedroom, and he immediately screamed for Nick. We know that Nick came in and administered CPR while someone called 911. However, there are now reports that Nick rushed around the house to tidy it up before emergency crews arrived, cleaning a few blood stains in the process.

Both Max and Nick were interviewed by authorities the day of the incident, but neither of the men have spoken to them since. Max’s lawyer is demanding that he get immunity before he speaks to cops again, and Nick has hired a legal team. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

