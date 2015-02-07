CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Criminal Investigation In Bobbi Kristina’s Bathtub Incident

Authorities have Nick Gordon in their sights as a criminal investigation has been launched following Bobbi Kristina Brown bathtub accident.

Georgia police believe that foul play may have been a factor in the incident that left Bobbi Kristin unconscious in a tub last month. According to TMZ.com, Bobbi had some suspicious-looking injuries that caught the attention of law enforcement. It’s unclear how she may have gotten those wounds, but she and Nick reportedly have a history of violence in their relationship.

As such, cops are looking into a possible fight they may have had about an hour before Bobbi was found face down in the tub last Saturday.

MUST READ: Bobby Brown Downplays Media Reports On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition: ‘This Is False.’

TMZ has identified a man named Max Lomas as the person that discovered her. He was reportedly stopped by Bobbi and Nick’s house around 9 AM, but he did not see Bobbi while hanging out with her boyfriend. However, he had been told that she was in the bedroom. Shortly after Max’s arrival, Nick wandered off. Then, at about 10 AM a cable guy came by the house and Max had to let him in.

Max found Bobbi when he had to let the repairman into the bedroom, and he immediately screamed for Nick. We know that Nick came in and administered CPR while someone called 911. However, there are now reports that Nick rushed around the house to tidy it up before emergency crews arrived, cleaning a few blood stains in the process.

Both Max and Nick were interviewed by authorities the day of the incident, but neither of the men have spoken to them since. Max’s lawyer is demanding that he get immunity before he speaks to cops again, and Nick has hired a legal team. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

READ MORE:

Bobbi Kristina Found Unconscious In Bathtub

UPDATE: Bobbi Kristina’s Condition Is Getting Worse

Oprah Chokes Up Over Bobbi Kristina’s Devastating Condition: ‘It’s A Sad Time’ [VIDEO]

Criminal Investigation In Bobbi Kristina’s Bathtub Incident was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bobbi Kristina , Bobbi Kristina bathtub , Bobbi Kristina unconscious , bobby brown , Nick Gordon , whitney houston

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close