Make a difference, serve your community! Interested in becoming a Columbus Police officer? Our division offers rewarding careers with outstanding benefits. Help us promote our core values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence.
Have you ever witnessed a situation where you wanted to step in and help but circumstances prevented you intervening? Join us and let your voice be heard, take a stand, help those who need you to intervene. Policing is a noble and honorable profession where you will have the opportunity to be the difference. Your community is waiting! – Chief Quinlan
The Latest:
- Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch Of The Family Has Passed Away
- Yelp: Over Half of Temporarily Closed Restaurant Didn’t Reopen
- Only 10% of Americans Feel Schools Should Fully Reopen in the Fall
- ‘Karen’ Prevents Black Delivery Man From Entering Building In Viral Video
- Eye On The Community: Columbus Police Recruitment
- Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche: Former Star Of Bad Girls Club Has Passed
- Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out In A Cut Done By Her Mom
- Cincinnati: Reading Schools Outlined Draft To Reopen School
- GED Section: Kanye West and Donald Trump Are The Same
- Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back After Draya Michele Jokes About Her Getting Shot: “Dumb B*tch That Sh*t Ain’t Funny”
Eye On The Community: Columbus Police Recruitment was originally published on joycolumbus.com