CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Yelp: Over Half of Temporarily Closed Restaurant Didn’t Reopen

Raya Lebenase Restaurant

Source: Radio One / Radio One

The pandemic has taken a major toll on everyone and that includes many establishments. Yelp is reporting that a large percentage of restaurants that shut down temporarily at the beginning of the pandemic are not able to reopen and they are closed permanently.

Fast Food Restaurant White Castle Celebrates Its 90th Anniversary On Capitol Hill

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

According to Mashable, Yelp’s Economic Average report shows that of the 26,160 restaurants listed as temporarily closed on Yelp as of July, 60 percent of them have now permanently closed. Unfortunately this means temporary closings are dropping while permanent shutdowns are increasing.

Celebrity Chef Antonio Cagnolo Introduces Chinese Italian Menu

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

For bars and clubs, 44 percent of the 5,454 on Yelp that temporarily closed are now closed for good as well. Honolulu, San Francisco, and Las Vegas are the cities struggling hardest to keep businesses open as those cities have the highest rate of restaurant closures.

For more information, click here.

Yelp: Over Half of Temporarily Closed Restaurant Didn’t Reopen  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 days ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close