#WTFasho: Woman Almost Blows Herself Up Setting A Fire To Ex Car [VIDEO]

 

A woman almost blows  herself up.  While allegedly setting her boyfriends car on fire. What The Fasho.

Via LoveBScott

In video posted on several social media networks, a woman wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, gloves and a mask pours a substance believed to be gasoline or lighter fluid from a large red container into a car’s window. The woman then picks up a candle lighter and flicks it while putting her arm back into the car. Almost instantaneously, flames erupt suddenly and blow the woman back, knocking her into an adjacent car.

The woman then crawls away before running back to collect the red container and some other items she left next to the car, which appears to be a Jeep.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Close