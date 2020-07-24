CLOSE
Dove’s Glowing Mango & Almond Butter Collection Is Perfect For National Self-Care Day!

Almond and mango butter don't only smell good, they work wonders on your skin.

Woman Takes Shower

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

Since quarantine, I’ve been trying my hardest to stick with a daily workout routine. At this point, I feel accomplished by stimulating my brain with a 30 minute cardio run. Somewhere along the way, I developed dry patches of skin. I think it may be time to switch up my body skincare routine. 

Lucky for me, Dove sent me an at-home tropical escape with their latest and greatest Dove Glowing Mango & Almond Butter Collection, featuring their classic and Foaming Body Wash, Beauty  Bar, Body Wash, and Exfoliating Body Polish. They even threw in the perfect bath time essentials including a rum cocktail, cultivated Caribbean-inspired playlist, and a luxury candle – just what I needed for National Self-Care Day.

Dove Mango Almond Butter Exfoliating Body Polish

Source: Dove / Dove

Thunderstorms forced my workout inside this morning, which was perfect since I was excited about the shower portion of it anyway. I peeled back the cap on the Dove Exfoliating Body Polish to be completely delighted by a smell reminiscent of mango sherbet and tropical punch. I hopped into the shower and placed a fair amount of the body polish on my Spin Spa to help the exfoliation travel throughout my body. The smell was sweet and the beads weren’t too harsh to the point where it left my body red and irritated.

Following the polish and per the instructions of the label, I followed up with the classic Glowing Body Wash. This was the perfect product to use to leave my skin smooth, silky and hydrated. After stepping out of the shower, I smelled like one of my favorite snacks – dried mangos. My skin still had the feeling of lotion application throughout my body and any dirt or sweat build up from my workout gone. Did I mention that I smelled like the tropics?

After my shower, I finished up my shower routine by keeping in the citrus theme and topping off my body with Black-owned brand Che Natural’s Hair & Skin Smoothie infused with turmeric and lemon. These new Dove products were definitely a great way to lift my spirits during this storm and take me on an imaginary island vacation in my shower. I might just crack open that bottle of rum they sent me to finish the day. Hey, it’s five o’clock somewhere, right?

Dove’s Glowing Mango & Almond Butter Collection Is Perfect For National Self-Care Day!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

