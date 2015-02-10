The 15 Blackest Lines On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Blacker The Berry’

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AhXSoKa8xw&w=853&h=480%5D

Kendrick Lamar just dropped the blackest record of 2015 and we couldn’t be more hyped about it.

On his latest single, The Blacker The Berry, Kendrick literally blacks out proclaiming his blackness, addressing all kinds of black issues, and of course throwing up black middle fingers to anybody who can’t appreciate the dopeness of black culture. It’s a really, really black record.

This record is so black that it probably gets racially profiled.

This record is so black that it majored in Africana Studies and minored in Swahili.

This record is so black that it makes Dead Mike From CB4’s “I’m Black Y’all” sound like a Macklemore record.

Kendrick Lamar’s The Blacker The Berry is so awesomely black we had to take a minute to outline its 15 blackest lines for y’all, in case you missed any of them.

15. You never liked us anyway, f*ck your friendship,

Your guess is as good as ours as to who Kendrick could be talking to here.

14. I’m African-American, I’m African, I’m black as the moon.

Kendrick is black – in case you didn’t know.

13. You sabotaged my community, makin’ a killin’. You made me a killer, emancipation of a real n*gga.”

Again, not sure who Kendrick is talking to here, but we’re beginning to pick um a theme.

12. I want you to recognize that I’m a proud monkey, you vandalize my perception but can’t take style from me.

Here Kendrick takes what is commonly a derogatory comparison and turns it on its head, destroying its power while simultaneously reminding the world that black style can be imitated but never stolen and never duplicated.

Iggy, Macklemore – we’re looking at you.

11. I mean it’s evident I’m irrelevant to society, that’s what you’re telling me, penitentiary would only hire me.

School to Prison pipeline anyone? Ever heard of the Prison Industrial Complex?

10. I know you hate me just as much as you hate yourself.

Hurt people hurt people.

9. Curse me till I’m dead, church me with your fake prophesyzing that I’mma be just another slave in my head.

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery.

8. This plot is bigger than me, it’s generational hatred, it’s genocism, it’s grimy, little justification.

Here, in one line, Kendrick makes The Case For Reparations.

7. I’m black as the name of Tyrone and Darius.

The name Tyrone is so black Erykah wrote a song about a mythical friend named Tyrone.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fDU-khOp1o&w=640&h=480%5D

6. It’s funny how Zulu and Xhosa might go to war, two tribal armies that want to build and destroy.

The more things change…

5. “You hate me don’t you? You hate my people, your plan is to terminate my culture, you’re f*ckin’ evil.”

Again, still not sure who he’s talking to here, but we’re starting to have some guesses.

4. So why did I weep when Trayvon Martin was in the street? When gang banging make me kill a nigga blacker than me? Hypocrite!

Bringing the song full circle, Kendrick ends with a sharp turn to black peoples responsibility, as a culture, to look inward in addressing the violence to often plagues certain parts of the black community. Can’t say we agree here – still – a poignant way to end the song.

3. I’m African, I’m black as the heart of a f*ckin’ Aryan.

YIKES. Pretty sure he means Aryan like Ed Norton in American History X or Michael Rapaport in Higher Learning, not the antiquated terminology for a particular grouping of people.

2. I’m black and successful, this black man meant to be special.

Kendrick reminding you that when it comes to Hip-Hop, he’s the spirit of #BlackExcellence

1. My hair is nappy, my d*ck is big, my nose is round and wide.

What more needs to be said?

The 15 Blackest Lines On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Blacker The Berry’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

