Responding to the play on words trend on Twitter, Teigen wrote, “I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.”

As you surely know, Megan is known for her twerking. While this joke would have been funny a few weeks ago, it’s definitely not the right time to be bringing it up.

After facing some backlash for the tweet, Teigen has apologized.

“I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and i should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and shitty and pointless as the joke was,” tweeted the model on her Twitter account “Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all.”

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Megan Thee Stallion Joke was originally published on wiznation.com