Defiant Ones: Dr. Dre Takes A Knee With Colin Kaepernick In Woke Instagram Moment

Dr. Dre & Colin Kaepernick Take A Knee In

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Dre linked up with the Wokepernick, aka Colin Kaepernick, and immortalized the moment by throwing it on the ‘Gram.

The legendary producer and headphones slinger Dr. Dre dropped a gem of an Instagram post, Sunday night (July 26) featuring Colin Kaepernick, both taking a knee. While no information about the two linking up has been revealed, the photo was accompanied by the caption, “Defiant.”

View this post on Instagram

Defiant. @kaepernick7

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on

The photo-op immediately garnered tons of positive reactions from the likes of LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas, and even Dre’s former company Beats By Dre, which is now owned by Apple.

Kaepernick and Dre are no strangers to each other. During Kap’s playing days while conducting interviews, post-game press conferences, the former 49er always had a pair of Beats By Dre headphones as part of an endorsement deal he secured with the audio brand back in 2013.

Speaking of the NFL, Kap hasn’t given up on getting back in the league that has ridiculously black-balled him because of his peaceful protesting. The 32-year-old quarterback is still working out and has allegedly caught the interest of several teams, but none have brought him in for a workout.

We are sure we will see the fruit of Colin and Dre’s meeting very soon.

Defiant Ones: Dr. Dre Takes A Knee With Colin Kaepernick In Woke Instagram Moment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
