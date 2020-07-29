Black Tony Leaves A Voice Message Saying He Got Kidnapped! [WATCH]

Black Tony is back with his crazy antics. Not only is he bothering JahLion Sound, but he’s really lying to the entire show.

He left an entire voice message about how his trap was raided and he’s captured for ransom. He’s crying with the kidnapper in the background saying he’s going to cut off his fingers and toes. The kidnapper is so cool he’s open to getting the money via CashApp, Zelle, or in cash.

Listen to the voice message to hear what really happened!

