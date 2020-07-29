CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These Gifts After Her Foot Surgery

Beyonce and Rihanna showed their support for Megan Thee Stallion by sending the H-Town hottie flowers and Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce and Rihanna are rallying around Megan Thee Stallion, from a far, after the Houston femcee underwent surgery to have the bullets in her feet removed following a shooting altercation involving her rumored lover Tory Lanez.

Meg received flowers and a touching card from her fellow H-Town hottie Beyonce while Ri Ri sent some Savage X Fenty lingerie to uplift the Savage rapper’s spirits. All of which she shared on social media with her sincere thanks. And a few photos because she’s still that bish!

Megan’s package from Savage X Fenty comes days after fans called for the brand to severe ties with Draya following problematic comments she made about the shooting.

View this post on Instagram

Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri 💙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Despite the looming controversy, Megan reassured fans she is “happy” and showed her face to remind the enemy they can’t win. She also has some accomplishments to celebrate after her Savage remix featuring Beyonce sold over 3 million copies.

Meg broke her silence about the incident earlier this week, revealing some key details about how she found herself in this predicament.

“Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents — my momma was my best friend, you know, I’m still really not over that — so you gotta try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy,” she shared.

The eye-opening experience showed Meg she needed to revaluate many of her friendships and relationships. She revealed she is focusing on three core things as she heals: her skin, her music and her faith.

Continue to pray for Megan!

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence On Instagram Live

Fans Call For Savage X Fenty To Severe Ties With Draya After Megan Thee Stallion Comment

Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These Gifts After Her Foot Surgery  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 week ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close