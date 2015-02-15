Romantic Revelations: Vivica A. Fox Admits 50 Cent Is The Love Of Her Life

February is the month of love (and cold weather but that’s a different story!) and apparently it is making some people reflect on their old romances, one of them being Vivica A. Fox. In an upcoming episode of The Meredith Vieira Show which is slated to air on Feb. 16, Vivica opened up about her 2003 relationship with 50 Cent. The couple’s affair and breakup played out publicly throughout the media, with 50 accusing Viv once the romance fizzled, of using him for fame and harassing him. The two have buried the hatchet with, 50 later apologizing for his remarks against Viv years later. After all that mess and drama and with both 50 and Vivica moving on to other people, it appears the Animal Ambition rapper still has a special place in the Celebrity Apprentice contestant’s heart. Vivica confessed to Meredith:

He is absolutely the love of my life. I really, really cared for him and I loved him very, very much and I always will, but he just wasn’t right for me. That’s hard when you really, really love a person in your heart, you want to be with them, but you finally have to say, ‘He’s just not right for me.’

Whoa, 50 must’ve revealed a totally different side of himself when he was with Viv. Meanwhile, you can’t help but wonder what Robert Ri’chard thinks about all this. You know, Vivica’s alleged man she started dating when they met while filming the upcoming movie, Chocolate City, where she plays his mom! Anyone thinking Viv’s about to drop the young buck to run back to 50 can stop right now. Although Vivica admitted 50 means a lot to her, she isn’t about to rush back to him. Viv stated:

I wish him the best, he is amazing and baby, he’s fine, but… sometimes love ain’t always right. The heart wants what it wants, but sometimes it’s just not right.

We can’t wait to see what 50 has to say about all this.

