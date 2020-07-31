CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 31, 2020: Final Words of John Lewis — $100 Million Pledge — Coronavirus Update

1. The Final Words of John Lewis: Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation

What You Need To Know:

There was an ongoing conversation this week about the number of tributes and processions televised during this homegoing week of Congressman John Lewis.

2.  Jordan Announces First Donations Of $100 Million Pledge-Fighting Voter Suppression

What You Need To Know:

Basketball great and team owner, Michael Jordan, has announced the recipients of his 100 Million Dollar pledge.

3. Coronavirus Update: Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies From Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

After weeks of battling a coronavirus infection, American businessman Herman Cain has died.

4. 16-Year-Old Cornelius Fredericks Dies After Being Restrained at Foster Care Facility

What You Need To Know:

A residential treatment center for children in foster care is under investigation after surveillance video was released showing 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being restrained in the facility’s cafeteria.

5. Pandemic, Philanthropy And Racial Equity Disrupting Money Allocation

What You Need To Know:

Unequal funding is persistent throughout philanthropic communities, even in the face of a pandemic.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 31, 2020: Final Words of John Lewis — $100 Million Pledge — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

