WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 31, 2020: Final Words of John Lewis — $100 Million Pledge — Coronavirus Update

1. The Final Words of John Lewis: Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation
What You Need To Know:
There was an ongoing conversation this week about the number of tributes and processions televised during this homegoing week of Congressman John Lewis.
2. Jordan Announces First Donations Of $100 Million Pledge-Fighting Voter Suppression
What You Need To Know:
Basketball great and team owner, Michael Jordan, has announced the recipients of his 100 Million Dollar pledge.
3. Coronavirus Update: Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies From Covid-19
What You Need To Know:
After weeks of battling a coronavirus infection, American businessman Herman Cain has died.
4. 16-Year-Old Cornelius Fredericks Dies After Being Restrained at Foster Care Facility
What You Need To Know:
A residential treatment center for children in foster care is under investigation after surveillance video was released showing 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being restrained in the facility’s cafeteria.
5. Pandemic, Philanthropy And Racial Equity Disrupting Money Allocation
What You Need To Know:
Unequal funding is persistent throughout philanthropic communities, even in the face of a pandemic.
