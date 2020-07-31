CLOSE
Cardi B Swears By This Avocado Hair Mask! Here’s The Recipe

Cardi B x Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Cardi B may love a good wig, but the rapper makes sure to take care of her voluminous natural hair underneath.

This week, she dropped a video detailing her hair care routine, including a recipe for an avocado hair mask she swears will hydrate and help grow any type of hair.

Here’s the recipe, although you might have to adjust measurements based on the thickness and length of your hair.

1 ripe Avocado

2 eggs

1 heaping tablespoon of avocado mayonnaise (Here’s the brand Cardi used in her video.)

A generous pour of Jamaican Black Castor Oil (or whatever oil works well with your hair, according to Cardi B)

Let it sit (or marinate, in Cardi B‘s words), before rinsing it out and shampooing, conditioning and so on and so forth.

You can check out her full hair care routine by pressing play on the video below. Are you going to try it?

@iamcardib

How to hydrate your real hair and make it grow .This is good for ANY TYPE OF HAIR ! Follow my tiktok

♬ Need It – Migos

Close