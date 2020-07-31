CLOSE
Twitter Permanently Suspends White Supremacist David Duke, Trump Still There, Though

The former Grand Dragon is off the social media app.

David Duke Applauding

Source: mark peterson / Getty

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader. However, fellow White Supremacist Donald Trump is still on app acting a fool, per usual.

According to the Verge, Duke—a notable fan of Cheeto—got the boot for “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct” according to a spokesperson from Twitter.

Duke had almost 54,000 followers when his Twitter account was shuttered. As for Donald Trump, he currently has 84.4 million followers tuning in to his daily drivel. That’s not counting people who don’t follow him but either check in to keep up with the insanity or see his racist rhetoric RT’d into their timelines.

One of the illegitimate President’s latest KKK friendly messages was a dog bark to racists in the ‘burbs.

“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood…,” tweeted the racist in chief. “…Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

Enjoy?

At this rate he’ll be selling white sheets as gifts for campaign contributions by the end of August.

As for David Duke, the former Grand Dragon of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan managed to finesse getting elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1989. He only served one term while his attempts at gaining a spot in the Senate and as Governor of Lousiana both ended in L’s.

Taking losses is part of the Confederate lifestyle, after all.

Twitter Permanently Suspends White Supremacist David Duke, Trump Still There, Though  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

