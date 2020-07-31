CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To Find Black-Owned Businesses

When specifically searching for a Black-owned business, Google or Google Maps will designate the companies as such by placing a black heart with an orange three-striped background badge next to it.  

Google Launches New Feature To Help Find Black-Owned Businesses

Source: Google / Google Maps

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.

Google announced a new feature that will help single out Black-owned businesses when people search for them using their search engine and Google Maps. The new tool is part of the pledge the company made to help support the Black community with “initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions.”

So how will it work? When specifically searching for a Black-owned business, Google or Google Maps will designate the companies as such by placing a black heart with an orange three-striped background badge next to it.

In order to participate, Black owners need to claim their business on Google and then verify they own it via email, mail, or phone to apply for a badge. This feature mirrors similar badges the tech giant used to help highlight “woman-led” or LGBTQ+ friendly businesses.

Google decided to implement the feature because it noticed “”a surge in online searches for Black-owned businesses.” Amid the wave of Black Lives Matter protests that swept across the nation following the tragic murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, Black consumers, and white allies were on a mission to make sure their dollars were spent with Black-owned businesses.

Google’s announcement follows Yelp, who also introduced a feature that spotlighted Black-owned businesses when people used its platform to search for them.

We love to see it!

Photo: Google / Google Maps

Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To Find Black-Owned Businesses  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close