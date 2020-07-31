CLOSE
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player To Stand For The National Anthem

Isaac Also Decided Against Wearing "Black Lives Matter" Shirt

NBA players decided to use their platform to protest and shed a light on social injustice across the United States by kneeling for the National Anthem and wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts during warmups. Well, all except one.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac became the only NBA player to stand for the National Anthem. He also decided against wearing the black lives matter tee before the team’s 128-118 victory versus the Brooklyn Nets. According to reports, the team was not surprised by his decision and had their support. Issac shared his reasons on his decision to stand with NBA reporter Taylor Rooks saying “It’s my thought that kneeling or wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives.”

Issac, 22, was the 6th pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. The 6’11 forward scored 16 points on 6-7 from the floor in the victory versus the Nets. In 2019, Issac received the Magic’s community service award. An Ordained Minister, he has worked with the community numerous projects including a relief effort after Hurricane Dorian, promoting literacy and donating money to help feed children during the Coronavirus pandemic. 

