CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B - Mala Luna 2018

Source: Breanna Loose / Breanna Loose

Cardi B‘s long-awaited sophomore album now has a lead single.

On Monday, the multi-platinum Bronx rapper shared an image for “WAP,” a track with her and none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

The cover art for the single features both artists back to back with beehive hairdos with matching earrings sticking their tongues out.

“Single dropping this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap,” she wrote on Instagram.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Cardi teased that she had an announcement to make. Some fans presumed she would be joining OnlyFans after she tweeted and deleted a joke saying that she would create an OF account just to respond to all the gossip about her.

There’s no official definition for “WAP” but given Cardi and Meg’s history, we’re going to presume it stands for “wet ass p*ssy.” Per insiders, the track is produced by Ayo n Keyz who helmed “Bickenhead” for Cardi from her Invasion Of Privacy debut.

It will be the first release from the Bronx rapper since 2019’s “Press” and comes after a few delays, one due to COVID-19 and another due to Cardi renegotiating with her label, Atlantic Records. In an interview with Vogue last year, she spoke on the pressure behind following up Invasion Of Privacy, which won a Grammy for Best Rap Album and boasted two No. 1 singles in “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow.”

“It’s scary because it’s like, now you got to top your first album, and then it’s like, damn. I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new sh*t that I gotta talk about now,” Cardi told the magazine.

RELATED: Cardi B Hops On Tik Tok Trend Showing Love To Offset Using Rasheeda’s “Marry Me” [WATCH]

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Haters Over Shooting Incident: “I Didn’t Deserve To Get Shot” [VIDEO]

Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee Stallion  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close