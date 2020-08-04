CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy!

Lord & Taylor Celebrates Fashion's Night Out 2011

Source: Riccardo S. Savi / Getty

Lord & Taylor, who is has been known for years for their designer clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories for men, women, and kids, has filed for bankruptcy.

Lord & Taylor has become the latest retailer to declare bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday (August 2nd). The luxury department store founded in 1826 said it will continue to safely reopen its existing locations but has begun the process of closing 19 stores, according to FoxBusiness.com. The closing stores are located in Farmington, Conn.; Bala Cynwyd, Penn.; Boston, Mass.; Bay Shore, NY; Northbrook, Ill.; Kensington, Md.; Novi, Mich.; Wayne, NJ; Boca Raton, Fla.; Fairfax, Va.; Danbury, Conn.; Buffalo, NY; Trumbull, Conn.; Natick, Mass.; Albany, NY; Syracuse, NY; Rochester, NY; Yonkers, NY and Columbia, Md.

The department store’s filing comes nearly a year after fashion rental subscription service Le Tote bought it for $75 million from Hudson’s Bay Company, which had in turn bought it in 2012. Lord & Taylor was the country’s first department store, opening its first store in New York City in 1826.

For more info, click here.

Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close